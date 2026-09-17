17-Sep-2026 10:57 AM
OAG: Istanbul Airport the top 'Megahub' for the first time in 2026
OAG reported (16-Sep-2026) the following highlights from its 2026 'Megahubs' report, ranking the most internationally connected airports:
- Istanbul Airport is the world's top hub for the first time, rising from second place in 2025, with connections to 337 destinations worldwide. Turkish Airlines operates 80% of flights at the airport;
- London Heathrow Airport is the world's second top hub, as potential connections on the busiest day fell by 6% year-on-year, partly reflecting the ongoing disruption to Middle East schedules;
- Amsterdam Schiphol Airport holds third place with growth in both connections and destinations served;
- Chicago O'Hare International Airport placed fifth globally, up from seventh in 2025, and is the most connected airport in the Americas, with potential connections up 9.8% and destinations served expanding from 297 to 308, giving O'Hare the "third widest international reach of any airport in the world", behind Istanbul Airport (337) and Frankfurt Airport (310);
- Asia Pacific "dominated the index", with eight airports in the global top 20. Kuala Lumpur International ranked fourth globally and first among all Asian airports, with connections to 154 destinations. Kuala Lumpur also topped OAG's low cost carrier (LCC) Megahubs index, offering nearly 15,000 possible low cost connections. Seoul Incheon International Airport held second place in the LCC rankings with connectivity reaching 198 destinations;
- Singapore Changi Airport rose from 10th to fifth place in the LCC rankings, reflecting "growth in both destinations served and potential low-cost connections";
- The average dominant carrier share at Asia Pacific's top 10 airports is 33%, "lower than most other regions". OAG noted this reflects the "diverse mix of full-service and low-cost carriers serving different traveller segments across Southeast and Northeast Asia".
OAG chief analyst John Grant stated: "The 2026 rankings reflect a global aviation landscape that is still recalibrating after significant disruption. Istanbul's rise to the top reflects the strength of Turkish Airlines' network and the airport's geographic position as a connecting hub between east and west". Mr Grant noted: "The recovery of Chinese airports is equally significant. The data suggests the post-pandemic adjustment in that market is now complete". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]