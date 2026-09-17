OAG: Istanbul Airport the top 'Megahub' for the first time in 2026

OAG reported (16-Sep-2026) the following highlights from its 2026 'Megahubs' report, ranking the most internationally connected airports:

OAG chief analyst John Grant stated: "The 2026 rankings reflect a global aviation landscape that is still recalibrating after significant disruption. Istanbul's rise to the top reflects the strength of Turkish Airlines' network and the airport's geographic position as a connecting hub between east and west". Mr Grant noted: "The recovery of Chinese airports is equally significant. The data suggests the post-pandemic adjustment in that market is now complete". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]