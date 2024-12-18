OAG: Asia Pacific dominates top 10 international routes in 2024

OAG reported (17-Dec-2024) the top international routes by seat numbers for 2024, as follows:

OAG chief analyst John Grant commented: "With the ASPAC region very close to a full recovery, the busiest routes are concentrated in the familiar major hubs of Hong Kong, Seoul Incheon and Singapore, although the composition of the supply on those routes is changing as the low-cost sector continues its growth at a faster rate than legacy. One of the most interesting developments is the growth in regional Middle East markets with a particular emphasis on Saudi Arabia, where the Vision 2030 project continues to drive both business and leisure demand". [more - original PR]