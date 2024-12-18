OAG: Asia Pacific dominates top 10 international routes in 2024
OAG reported (17-Dec-2024) the top international routes by seat numbers for 2024, as follows:
- Hong Kong-Taiwan Taoyuan. Capacity increased 48% year-on-year and the ranking increased from third in 2023;
- Cairo-Jeddah. Capacity increased 68% over the last five years;
- Seoul Incheon-Tokyo Narita. Capacity increased 30% year-on-year;
- Kuala Lumpur-Singapore;
- Seoul Incheon-Osaka Kansai;
- Dubai-Riyadh. Capacity increased 37% since 2019;
- Bangkok Suvarnabhumi-Hong Kong. The route re-entered the top 10 at after ranking 11th in 2023;
- Jakarta-Singapore;
- Bangkok Suvarnabhumi-Singapore;
- New York JFK- London Heathrow.
OAG chief analyst John Grant commented: "With the ASPAC region very close to a full recovery, the busiest routes are concentrated in the familiar major hubs of Hong Kong, Seoul Incheon and Singapore, although the composition of the supply on those routes is changing as the low-cost sector continues its growth at a faster rate than legacy. One of the most interesting developments is the growth in regional Middle East markets with a particular emphasis on Saudi Arabia, where the Vision 2030 project continues to drive both business and leisure demand". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Kuala Lumpur International Airport emerged as the second most connected airport globally in OAG's 2024 'Megahubs' report, with AirAsia operating 35% of its flights1. In 2023, the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore Changi route was identified as the busiest international route by seat capacity, ahead of routes such as Cairo-Jeddah and Hong Kong-Taiwan Taoyuan2. These developments reflect significant connectivity and capacity growth in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in Kuala Lumpur1 2.