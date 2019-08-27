Become a CAPA Member
NTSB: SSFA programme comes to a close, US carries have added routes to Africa

US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chief for the office of safety advocacy Nicholas Worrell, via the NTSB Safety Compass blog, reported (23-Aug-2019) the close of the Safe Skies for Africa (SSFA) programme. Former NTSB MD Dennis Jones noted the programme achieved its goal, with two US carriers now providing service to Africa and six African countries now operating direct routes to the US. Mr Worrell noted air safety investigation quality in Africa has improved, US commercial service has increased and there is now greater commercial aviation safety. [more - original PR]

