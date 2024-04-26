Norwegian Group CEO expecting capacity constraints due to GTF engine issues

Norwegian Group CEO Geir Karlsen, in the group's 1Q2024 results press conference, stated (25-Apr-2024) issues with Pratt & Whitney GTF engines impacting some A320neos will take capacity out of the market for at least one year. Mr Karlsen said: "There will be a capacity constraint for a while", however noted: "It is not all bad in reality, as it just means there will be less capacity flowing into the market, which will support the performance on yields, that we are currently seeing".