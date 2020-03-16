Become a CAPA Member
16-Mar-2020 8:33 AM

Norwegian CEO asks for 'powerful and extraordinary measures' from Norwegian Govt

Norwegian CEO Jacob Schram announced (13-Mar-2020) the carrier is in the "need of powerful and extraordinary measures from the government in order to strengthen the company's liquidity in a critical phase". Norwegian welcomed the Norwegian Government's decision to remove aviation taxes in Norway however it is not enough as the carrier is in a "very demanding situation at the moment". [more - original PR]

