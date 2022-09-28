Norse Atlantic Airways receives UK AOC and operating licence

Norse Atlantic Airways announced (27-Sep-2022) the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) granted the carrier an air operator certificate (AOC) and operating licence, enabling it to begin direct flights from the UK. The carrier plans to operate between London Gatwick Airport and several US destinations, subject to further regulatory approvals, in particular serving routes that are currently "unserved by direct flights or lacking sufficient capacity". CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen said the carrier will employ local pilots and cabin crew at its London Gatwick base and has established "close working relationships" with the British Airline Pilots' Association, the Unite cabin crew union and the US Association of Flight Attendants-CWA. Mr Larsen added: "We look forward to ramping up our operations between London and the US ready for our summer 2023 schedule". [more - original PR]