Norse Atlantic Airways outlines capacity adjustments to reflect market conditions

Norse Atlantic Airways CEO Eivind Roald said it achieved positive EBITDAR in 1Q2026, validating its dual ACMI and own-network model, and it responded to Middle East conflict-driven fuel spikes by adding London Gatwick-Bangkok capacity.1 Norse also launched a USD110 million rights issue plus a USD70 million bridge loan, accelerated USD40 million to USD50 million p/a cost cuts, began a strategic review, and suspended 2026 guidance after fuel added about USD10 million per month from end-Feb-2026.2 A 14-Apr-2026 GDS display showed it did not resume planned summer 2026 Los Angeles services to London Gatwick, Paris CDG and Rome Fiumicino.3