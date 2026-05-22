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    22-May-2026 2:57 PM

    Norse Atlantic Airways outlines capacity adjustments to reflect market conditions

    Norse Atlantic Airways outlined (21-May-2026) the following capacity adjustments, in accordance with market conditions:

    • Extra rotations London-Bangkok in Mar-2026 to rapidly tap into diverted traffic flows following Middle East hostilities;
    • Capacity trimmed in Apr-2026 and May-2026 shoulder season to save costs;
    • Cancelled Los Angeles International Airport programme for summer 2026 due to higher fuel cost;
    • Discussing alternative deployment for two aircraft for summer season;
      • Charters;
      • ACMI;
    • Focus on profitability means shifting capacity to where the best returns are made to avoid loss making operations. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Norse Atlantic Airways CEO Eivind Roald said it achieved positive EBITDAR in 1Q2026, validating its dual ACMI and own-network model, and it responded to Middle East conflict-driven fuel spikes by adding London Gatwick-Bangkok capacity.1 Norse also launched a USD110 million rights issue plus a USD70 million bridge loan, accelerated USD40 million to USD50 million p/a cost cuts, began a strategic review, and suspended 2026 guidance after fuel added about USD10 million per month from end-Feb-2026.2 A 14-Apr-2026 GDS display showed it did not resume planned summer 2026 Los Angeles services to London Gatwick, Paris CDG and Rome Fiumicino.3

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