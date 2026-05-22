Norse Atlantic Airways delivers positive EBITDAR in seasonally weakest quarter
Norse Atlantic Airways CEO Eivind Roald stated (21-May-2026) delivering a positive EBITDAR in 1Q2026, the seasonally weakest quarter in the airline industry, is a "genuine milestone" and direct validation of the strategic transformation to a dual ACMI and own network model. Mr Roald said the unexpected escalation of the Middle East conflict created an unprecedented spike in fuel prices, with Norse responding quickly by adding capacity on London Gatwick-Bangkok route. Mr Roald said: "Longer term, we believe passengers and partners will increasingly prioritise direct routes over hub-based connections". Going forward, Norse plans to stay flexible and offer charters and ACMI for compelling and profitable business opportunities and adjust routes rapidly to maximise profitability. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Norse Atlantic Airways forecast 2026 profit before tax of USD20 million to USD40 million and EBITDAR of USD130 million to USD150 million, with CEO Eivind Roald saying the transition to a balanced dual ACMI and own-network model was completed.1 Norse said it reached a turning point in 4Q2025, launching Project Falcon to improve agility and cost efficiency, supported by revenue and cost optimisation.2 The carrier’s Mar-2026 load factor reached 99%, but punctuality fell amid ATC delays, congestion and Middle East war knock-on effects.3