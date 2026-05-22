Norse Atlantic Airways delivers positive EBITDAR in seasonally weakest quarter

Norse Atlantic Airways CEO Eivind Roald stated (21-May-2026) delivering a positive EBITDAR in 1Q2026, the seasonally weakest quarter in the airline industry, is a "genuine milestone" and direct validation of the strategic transformation to a dual ACMI and own network model. Mr Roald said the unexpected escalation of the Middle East conflict created an unprecedented spike in fuel prices, with Norse responding quickly by adding capacity on London Gatwick-Bangkok route. Mr Roald said: "Longer term, we believe passengers and partners will increasingly prioritise direct routes over hub-based connections". Going forward, Norse plans to stay flexible and offer charters and ACMI for compelling and profitable business opportunities and adjust routes rapidly to maximise profitability. [more - original PR]