Norse Atlantic Airways will not resume three seasonal Los Angeles services in summer 2026

Norse Atlantic previously commenced daily London Gatwick-Los Angeles on 30-Jun-2023 with Boeing 787-9s, and was the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG.1 Norse Atlantic also launched Paris CDG-Los Angeles on 01-May-2024 with 787-9s, with frequency scheduled to rise to six times weekly from end-May-2024.2 Norse Atlantic previously cancelled multiple planned resumptions, including London Gatwick-Boston and London Gatwick-Washington Dulles from 31-Mar-2024.3 4