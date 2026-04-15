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15-Apr-2026 4:28 PM

Norse Atlantic Airways will not resume three seasonal Los Angeles services in summer 2026

Norse Atlantic Airways will not resume the following planned summer seasonal services, as per a 14-Apr-2026 GDS inventory and timetable display:

  • Los Angeles-London Gatwick: Previously planned to resume six times weekly from 01-Jun-2026;
  • Los Angeles-Paris CDG: Previously planned to resume three times weekly from 29-May-2026;
  • Los Angeles-Rome Fiumicino: Previously planned to resume twice weekly from 29-May-2026.

Background ✨

Norse Atlantic previously commenced daily London Gatwick-Los Angeles on 30-Jun-2023 with Boeing 787-9s, and was the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG.1 Norse Atlantic also launched Paris CDG-Los Angeles on 01-May-2024 with 787-9s, with frequency scheduled to rise to six times weekly from end-May-2024.2 Norse Atlantic previously cancelled multiple planned resumptions, including London Gatwick-Boston and London Gatwick-Washington Dulles from 31-Mar-2024.3 4

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