Nigeria to announce new national carrier on 18-Jul-2018, fleet negotiations underway

Nigeria's Minister of State for Aviation Hadi Sirika, via his official Twitter account, announced (16-Jul-2018) Nigeria's new national carrier will be officially announced on 18-Jul-2018. Mr Sirika participated in aircraft order negotiations with Airbus at the Farnborough International Airshow on 16-Jul-2018 and will hold negotiations with Boeing and other OEMs on 17-Jul-2018. Mr Sirika also met with Standard Chartered Bank.