Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau signs cooperation agreement with France's BEA

Nigeria's Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) signed (15-May-2019) an executive technical cooperation programme agreement with France's Bureau d'Enquêtes et d'Analyses pour la Sécurité de l'Aviation Civile (BEA) to support cooperation in air accident investigation and capacity building. The agreement covers cooperation in air accident investigation, training and the sharing of information, personnel and equipment. AIB also expects to sign MoUs regarding cooperation with the air accident investigation agencies of Saudi Arabia, South Africa and two other African countries. AIB stated it aims to become "the bastion and reference point of excellence in air accident investigation in Africa". [more - original PR]