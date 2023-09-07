New Zealand Hydrogen Aviation Consortium outlines measures to support hydrogen for aviation

Air New Zealand announced (07-Sep-2023) its consortium with Airbus, Christchurch International Airport, Fortescue, Hiringa Energy and Fabrum released a 'Launching green hydrogen powered aviation in Aotearoa New Zealand' report. The New Zealand Hydrogen Aviation Consortium developed the report over a six month period. It examined the hydrogen supply chain, evaluating the local aviation market's projected hydrogen requirements and scoping what it would take to establish a successful hydrogen ecosystem for aviation in New Zealand. The report calls for the following:

Scaling affordable new generation renewable energy in New Zealand to support the production of green hydrogen;

Developing the transmission and distribution capacity to move that renewable electricity to where it is needed;

Developing policies and regulations to create and support a green hydrogen ecosystem;

Developing a range of new systems and processes to ensure the safe production, distribution and use of green hydrogen;

Becoming more cost effective to produce and supply green hydrogen to ensure its commercial viability.

The consortium's modelling shows New Zealand could use up to 100,000 tonnes of green hydrogen p/a for hydrogen fuelled aircraft by 2050, with most of it required to fuel aircraft at Christchurch Airport, Auckland International Airport and Wellington Airport. Christchurch Airport GM future planning and sustainability Nick Flack stated up to 6700 gigawatt hours of renewable energy will be required to generate the green hydrogen. Mr Flack said: "That's up to 16% of New Zealand's current total electricity supply. That demand presents an opportunity for businesses". He added: "We've now committed to progressing a hydrogen hub as part of our 400 hectare renewable energy precinct, Kōwhai Park. 20 other airports around the world are doing the same". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]