New Zealand Government to amend Auckland travel restrictions from 15-Dec-2021

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated (17-Nov-2021) Auckland's boundary settings are scheduled to change from 15-Dec-2021, enabling outbound travel for all vaccinated people and those with a negative test result from within 72 hours prior to departure. This requirement will be in place for the core summer period of 15-Dec-2021 to 17-Jan-2022. New Zealand's Government stated Auckland will move "into the new traffic light system... soon after" 29-Nov-2021, with the area initially moving into the highest, 'Red' traffic light level. Ms Ardern confirmed: "The rest of the country will move into the framework at the same time as Auckland", with parts of New Zealand "with lower vaccination rates will move into the new system at Red, which has greater protections than the current Alert Level 2, meaning there will be stronger measures to minimise the risk of spread". Ms Ardern said the date for boundary restrictions to change were "deliberately set" in a month's time "in order to give the rest of New Zealand time to move into the safer traffic light system and the chance to increase vaccination rates even further", with expectations New Zealand will be in an "even safer position" by mid Dec-2021. 82% of New Zealanders have been fully vaccinated, compared to 23% when the Delta variant was first detected in the country. [more - original PR]