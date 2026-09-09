New Zealand Government reports 'strong progress' in implementation of Aviation Action Plan

New Zealand's Associate Transport Minister James Meager reported (07-Sep-2026) "strong progress" in the implementation of New Zealand's Aviation Action Plan, with "more than half of its 25 priorities achieved in just one year of implementation", including the following:

Allocated funds to make RNZAF Base Ohakea available as a 24/7 alternative airport for widebody aircraft from mid 2027;

Helped secure vulnerable regional routes by supporting small airlines with concessionary loans and providing investment for interlining arrangements;

Outlined a set of coordinated industry led recommendations to address long standing workforce challenges, taken forward by the Aviation Council;

Assisted flight schools to update pilot training programmes to better align with the needs of airlines;

Assessed future infrastructure requirements including support for fleet expansion, jet fuel demand and electricity needs for next generation aircraft;

Commenced an accelerated programme to modernise New Zealand's civil aviation rules, enabling 20 years of changes to be made within two years.

Mr Meager commented: "There is more to do, and the Action Plan's momentum is not slowing. Substantial progress has been made on the 10 remaining actions", including "work to improve aviation passenger rights". [more - original PR]