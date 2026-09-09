New Zealand Government reports 'strong progress' in implementation of Aviation Action Plan
New Zealand's Associate Transport Minister James Meager reported (07-Sep-2026) "strong progress" in the implementation of New Zealand's Aviation Action Plan, with "more than half of its 25 priorities achieved in just one year of implementation", including the following:
- Allocated funds to make RNZAF Base Ohakea available as a 24/7 alternative airport for widebody aircraft from mid 2027;
- Helped secure vulnerable regional routes by supporting small airlines with concessionary loans and providing investment for interlining arrangements;
- Outlined a set of coordinated industry led recommendations to address long standing workforce challenges, taken forward by the Aviation Council;
- Assisted flight schools to update pilot training programmes to better align with the needs of airlines;
- Assessed future infrastructure requirements including support for fleet expansion, jet fuel demand and electricity needs for next generation aircraft;
- Commenced an accelerated programme to modernise New Zealand's civil aviation rules, enabling 20 years of changes to be made within two years.
Mr Meager commented: "There is more to do, and the Action Plan's momentum is not slowing. Substantial progress has been made on the 10 remaining actions", including "work to improve aviation passenger rights". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
New Zealand's Government previously approved NZD4.6 million for Airways New Zealand to deliver 24/7 air traffic control at RNZAF Base Ohakea, with services expected to start within 18 months after ATC recruitment and training, to support widebody diversions and improve airline economics, according to Associate Transport Minister James Meager.1 The Government also launched a two-year, 23-project programme to modernise civil aviation rules, spanning ICAO audit issues, pilot licensing pathways, drone enablement, and security and maintenance reforms.2