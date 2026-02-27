New Zealand Government approves funds for 24/7 ATC services at RNZAF Base Ohakea

New Zealand's Government approved (26-Feb-2026) NZD4.6 million (USD2.75 million) in funding for Airways New Zealand to provide round-the-clock air traffic control (ATC) services at Royal New Zealand Air Force's Base Ohakea, meaning Ohakea will now be available as an alternative runway for widebody aircraft unable to land at Auckland International Airport and Christchurch International Airport due to severe inclement weather or other issues 24/7, rather than only between 05:00 and 22:30. Round-the-clock ATC services at Ohakea are expected to commence within 18 months, following recruitment and training of new ATC personnel. New Zealand's Associate Transport Minister James Meager stated: "This simple solution increases the commercial viability of flying to New Zealand for major airlines", adding: "Aircraft can carry less fuel and fly these routes with full passenger and freight loads". [more - original PR]