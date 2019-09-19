New Zealand Government and ASEAN commence unified air services agreement negotiations

New Zealand's Government and ASEAN commenced (18-Sep-2019) negotiations on a unified air services agreement. New Zealand Transport Minister Phil Twyford reported "while New Zealand has negotiated individual air services agreements with each of the ten ASEAN member states, there are differences between them" and a single agreement "would raise the overall quality of air services within the region". Mr Twyford said a regional agreement will facilitate traffic increases to New Zealand, while increasing destinations and services to Southeast Asia. [more - original PR]