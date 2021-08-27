New supersonic aircraft start up, Leap Aerospace, announces launch

Leap Aerospace, a start-up focused on developing "sustainable next-generation supersonic flight", announced (26-Aug-2021) its intent to offer its aircraft design for pre-sale to the air transportation and cargo sectors by early 2022. The company, founded by South African entrepreneur Priven Reddy, reported it intends to develop an aircraft capable of achieving Mach 1.9, with intercontinental range and capacity for between 65 and 88 passengers. The start-up is aiming for an entry into commercial service by 2029 and intends for certification with US and European authorities. [more - original PR]