New SAA CEO aims to stabilise carrier, address financial issues

South African Airways (SAA) CEO Vuyani Jarana said (04-Aug-2017) he will focus on stabilising the airline and addressing liquidity and balance sheet issues. The carrier is considering five areas to improve its financial situation, including route rationalisation to save ZAR900 million (USD67.2 million); fuel management, which is expected to save ZAR520 million (USD38.8 million) by the end of FY2017/18; fleet management, with the aim to retire five widebody aircraft; and organisational structure management. Mr Jarana said: "I think in this we want to make sure that we do not allow for what the market is doing to take the airline down. We need to respond in terms of how we defend. And then we can build from that point". [more - original PR]