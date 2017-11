Dufry CEO Julian Diaz confirmed (31-Oct-2017) implementation of the company's new business operating model is "going well and we expect it to be completed by the end of 2018". "The new operating model, which aims at standardizing processes and procedures in our Group, is expected to generate efficiencies in the magnitude of 50 basis points at EBITDA margin level once it is fully implemented", said Mr Diaz. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]