NCAA unveils draft State Safety Programme

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) announced (28-Aug-2024) it concluded the drafting of the 'State Safety Programme' (SSP). This draft aligns with ICAO safety standards and is labelled "a significant step towards Nigeria's full scale programme implementation". NCAA encouraged stakeholders to provide feedback to refine the SSP. The draft SSP is available on the NCAA website, with feedback and suggestions due by 30-Sep-2024. [more - original PR]