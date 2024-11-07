Nauru Airlines secures extension of Australian Govt support for 'North Pacific Connector' route

Nauru Airlines secured (06-Nov-2024) a new agreement with Australia's Government offering targeted support for the carrier's 'Australia-North Pacific Connector' route. The agreement runs until 31-Oct-2025. Nauru Airlines commenced the weekly service in Oct-2022, which operates from Brisbane via Nauru, Tarawa, Majuro and Pohnpei to Palau. The carrier commenced regular island hopper services more than 12 years ago, before services were paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nauru Airlines also confirmed plans to suspend weekly Brisbane-Palau service in Nov-2024, following completion of its contract to establish the route. CEO Brett Gebers stated: "As our contract comes to an end, we are delighted that national carrier Qantas will now take over operating the route next month and we look forward to working with Qantas to manage a seamless transition with minimal disruption to passengers". [more - original PR]