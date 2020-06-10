Napier becomes substantial holder in Virgin Australia Holdings Limited

King & Wood Mallesons announced (09-Jun-2020) Napier, a subsidiary of Tembusu, which is a subsidiary of Temasek, purchased a 33.27% share in Singapore International Airlines (SIA). Napier and its owner Temasek own a combined 55.45% of SIA and accordingly, due to the changes in the shareholdings in SIA, Napier is deemed to have a relevant interest in 1,691,623,863 securities and a voting power of 20.03% in Virgin Australia Holdings Limited, replacing SIA. [more - original PR]