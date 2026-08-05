Munich Airport and Nagoya Chubu Centrair International Airport strengthen partnership
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Background ✨
Munich Airport brought its new Terminal one Pier into operation, handling over 11,000 passengers and more than 70 flights on day one, with capacity for up to twelve short/medium haul or six widebody aircraft and service for around 40 international airlines1 2. Munich Airport previously planned the pier’s opening for 13-Apr-2026, with non-Schengen airlines transferring from 21-Apr-2026, following trial operations planned from Nov-20253 4. Nagoya Chubu Centrair resumed full scale international operations at its dedicated LCC Terminal two from 08-May-2023 after a pandemic-era suspension5.