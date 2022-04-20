MUFG Bank signs Sydney Airport as first client for Green Deposits launch in Australia

MUFG Bank signed (11-Apr-2022) Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport as its first client for the launch of the Bank's Green Deposits product in Australia. With tenors that range from one to 12 months, the new product has been designed to assist MUFG's commercial and corporate clients in meeting their environmental objectives. Australia is the first market to launch this MUFG product outside of the US. Green Deposits allow customers to place term deposits with the bank, which are in turn used to fund qualifying Green Loans for projects such as clean transportation, green buildings, energy efficiency and sustainable water/wastewater management projects, among others. [more - original PR]