22-Oct-2026 4:19 PM
Milan Malpensa Airport targets US west coast, South America and Southeast Asia for long haul growth
SEA SpA head of aviation business development Aldo Schmid stated (21-Oct-2026) Milan Malpensa Airport is targeting long haul expansion to the US west coast, focusing on unserved destinations such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle, following a 6.7% rise in US traffic in 1H2026. The airport is also seeking to establish new connections to Lima, Buenos Aires, Bogota and Rio de Janeiro to capture South American demand, which is 18% above pre-COVID levels, alongside Southeast Asian targets including Manila, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur, driven by 32% market growth. [more - Aviation Week]