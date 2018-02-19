Meridiana to rebrand as Air Italy, confirms future fleet and network plans

Meridiana confirmed (19-Feb-2018) a rebranding exercise to become Air Italy, as part of a wider business plan to reach 10 million passengers handled p/a by 2022. Details of Air Italy's business plan include:

Meridiana/Air Italy chairman Francesco Violante said: "Air Italy has an ambition to reach a goal of transporting 10 million passengers per year by 2022 traveling to, from and via Italy. We expect more than eight million of these to use Milan Malpensa Airport". [more - original PR]