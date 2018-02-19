20-Feb-2018 10:13 AM
Meridiana to rebrand as Air Italy, confirms future fleet and network plans
Meridiana confirmed (19-Feb-2018) a rebranding exercise to become Air Italy, as part of a wider business plan to reach 10 million passengers handled p/a by 2022. Details of Air Italy's business plan include:
- Fleet: Eight new aircraft to be added in 2018, comprising three Boeing 737 MAX and five A330-200s. Air Italy confirmed a commitment to receive 20 new 737 MAX aircraft from Apr-2018 over three years, while the A330s will be sourced from Qatar Airways as it replaces its A330 aircraft with 787s. Air Italy plans to operate 50 aircraft by 2022;
- Route network: Milan Malpensa Airport confirmed as base, along with secondary bases at Rome Fiumicino Airport and Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport. Air Italy plans to launch four times weekly Milan Malpensa-Bangkok service from Sep-2018, adding to the recently announced services from Milan to New York and Miami. The carrier will also launch a "long range destination" from Rome Fiumicino Airport in 2019. Air Italy aims for more than 50 year round routes by 2022.
Meridiana/Air Italy chairman Francesco Violante said: "Air Italy has an ambition to reach a goal of transporting 10 million passengers per year by 2022 traveling to, from and via Italy. We expect more than eight million of these to use Milan Malpensa Airport". [more - original PR]