Menzies Aviation: 'We try to be everything to everyone, but try to have our own identity as well'
Menzies Aviation senior VP ground handling Oceania Mark Brinkworth, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) "The place we play within the market is we try to be everything to everyone, but try to have our own identity as well". Mr Brinkworth said: "We try to work within each partnership to try and stay as close to global standards". He noted: "We learnt quickly dealing with onshore airlines is very different to offshore given the uniqueness of operations".
Background ✨
Industry leaders at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific have highlighted the significance of tailored strategies and deep partnerships, with Virgin Australia CEO David Emerson emphasising the value of focusing on core markets and delivering value for customers rather than targeting broad market share1. Delta Air Lines VP Asia Pacific Jeff Moomaw also noted that effective partnerships with airports and government bodies are essential for improving passenger experiences2.