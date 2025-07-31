Virgin Australia focused on 'driving more value for core customers': CEO

Virgin Australia CEO David Emerson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) "When we reset the business, we had a clear vision of who we were how we thought we could win". Mr Emerson said the carrier is focused on markets including the value segment and premium leisure, adding: "We're focused on driving more value for core customers, instead of chasing a whole market". He added the carrier's strategy is not targeting a half share of the domestic market, noting: "Never say never but it's not in our near term plan".

