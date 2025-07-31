Loading
Virgin Australia focused on 'driving more value for core customers': CEO

Virgin Australia CEO David Emerson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) "When we reset the business, we had a clear vision of who we were how we thought we could win". Mr Emerson said the carrier is focused on markets including the value segment and premium leisure, adding: "We're focused on driving more value for core customers, instead of chasing a whole market". He added the carrier's strategy is not targeting a half share of the domestic market, noting: "Never say never but it's not in our near term plan".

Background ✨

Dave Emerson was appointed CEO of Virgin Australia on 14-Mar-2025, succeeding Jayne Hrdlicka. He previously served as CCO and played a key role in the airline’s business transformation after joining from Bain & Company in 20201 2. The carrier has recently leveraged strategic partnerships, such as with Qatar Airways, to test long haul operations without major capital investment, with future expansion decisions depending on performance outcomes3.

