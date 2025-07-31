Virgin Australia to monitor performance of long haul services with Qatar Airways: CEO

Virgin Australia CEO David Emerson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) launching long haul operations through a partnership with Qatar Airways is a "test and learn for us, in the best way possible". Mr Emerson said: "We get the benefits of long haul operations without spending billions on new aircraft". He said the carrier will monitor the performance of long haul flights "to give us an ability to understand if we have a case to invest in our own long haul operations". Mr Emerson noted: "We'll give it a couple of years and see what that means for our ability to invest. Our investors expect us to be good stewards of their money".