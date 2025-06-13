Virgin Australia launches Sydney-Doha service
Virgin Australia launched (13-Jun-2025) daily Sydney-Doha service with Boeing 777 equipment on 12-Jun-2025. The service provides onward connectivity to more than 170 destinations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa through Qatar Airways' network. The carrier plans to launch Brisbane and Perth services to Doha on 19-Jun-2025 and 26-Jun-2025, respectively, with Melbourne service scheduled in Dec-2025. The Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways alliance is projected to add AUD3 billion (USD1.94 billion) to Australia's economy over five years. [more - original PR - Virgin Australia] [more - original PR - Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport]
Background ✨
Virgin Australia received final approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission in late Mar-2025 to operate 28 weekly flights to Doha in partnership with Qatar Airways, enabling it to launch long haul services from Sydney, Brisbane and Perth in Jun-2025 and Melbourne in Dec-2025, with the alliance expected to generate substantial benefits for connectivity, competition and the Australian economy1 2 3.