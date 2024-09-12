Loading
Delta Air Lines VP: 'Power of partnerships goes beyond just the airline'

Delta Air Lines VP Asia Pacific Jeff Moomaw, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (12-Sep-2024) the power of partnerships goes beyond just the airline, noting airline partnerships with airports and government bodies will help change travel experiences for passengers. Mr Moomaw said: "Connecting experiences at airports, including checking in bags and going through security can be complicated and painstaking", noting "change for the better" does not happen without "deep rooted partnerships".

