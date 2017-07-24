Lufthansa Technik and Sapura Aero forms MoU to set up new MRO company for ASEAN

Lufthansa Technik entered (21-Jul-2017) into a MoU with Malaysia based Sapura Aero Sdn Bhd to set up a MRO company offering base maintenance for narrowbodies and widebodies serving Malaysia, Southeast Asia and South Asian markets. A structure for the proposed company is still under consideration. It may be operated and governed as a base maintenance facility within the existing base maintenance network of Lufthansa Technik. Sapura Aero and Lufthansa Technik are considering various type of cooperation for this project which includes but are not limited to a JV, an investor relationship, a landlord-tenant relationship or a combination of these types. Both parties will conduct respective assessments and agreed to progress the project with a view to finalise respective discussions and assessments by 31-Mar-2018. [more - original PR]