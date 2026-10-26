Melbourne Tullamarine Airport CEO comments on launch of Finnair service from Helsinki and Bangkok

Melbourne Tullamarine Airport CEO Lorie Argus welcomed (26-Oct-2026) the launch of Finnair's daily Helsinki-Bangkok-Melbourne service with A350 equipment. The route makes Melbourne the only Australian city to be serviced by an EU airline and is expected to add AUD190 million (USD133.66 million) to Victoria's economy p/a. Ms Argus stated: "Thanks to fifth-freedom rights, passengers can book with Finnair to access Bangkok or a well-earned break on Thailand's renowned beaches", adding: "Alternatively, people can make the most of this new service to see Finland's stunning northern lights or visit Europe's cultural capitals". She concluded: "As demand for travel continues to grow and more airlines look to serve Melbourne, we're investing in the infrastructure we need to support them". [more - original PR]