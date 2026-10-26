Melbourne Tullamarine Airport CEO comments on launch of Finnair service from Helsinki and Bangkok
Melbourne Tullamarine Airport CEO Lorie Argus welcomed (26-Oct-2026) the launch of Finnair's daily Helsinki-Bangkok-Melbourne service with A350 equipment. The route makes Melbourne the only Australian city to be serviced by an EU airline and is expected to add AUD190 million (USD133.66 million) to Victoria's economy p/a. Ms Argus stated: "Thanks to fifth-freedom rights, passengers can book with Finnair to access Bangkok or a well-earned break on Thailand's renowned beaches", adding: "Alternatively, people can make the most of this new service to see Finland's stunning northern lights or visit Europe's cultural capitals". She concluded: "As demand for travel continues to grow and more airlines look to serve Melbourne, we're investing in the infrastructure we need to support them". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Finavia SVP sales and route development Petri Vuori said Helsinki-Vantaa Airport aimed to strengthen its hub role between Europe and Asia in winter 2026/27, with Finnair scheduled to launch Helsinki-Melbourne on 24-Oct-2026.1 Finnair Cargo said it planned daily Helsinki-Bangkok-Melbourne widebody operations from end-Oct-2026, including a one month trial to validate temperature control during a two hour Bangkok layover.2 Finnair Cargo appointed Qantas Freight as its cargo ground handling agent at Melbourne from 01-Oct-2026, and ACP Worldwide as its GSSA in Australia/NZ from 01-Aug-2026.3 4