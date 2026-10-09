Finavia announces Helsinki-Vantaa Airport winter network expansion
Finavia SVP sales and route development Petri Vuori stated (08-Oct-2026) Helsinki-Vantaa Airport continues to strengthen its position as a hub between Europe and Asia in winter 2026/27, as well as an "important transfer airport" for European tourism. Finnair plans to launch Helsinki-Melbourne service on 24-Oct-2026. Qatar Airways will provide daily service to Doha while Emirates will serve its first full winter season of daily Dubai service. Finnair will also launch services from Helsinki to Luxembourg, Stavanger, Turin and Umea, while launching regional feeder services to Turku and Tampere in Oct-2026 and increasing frequencies to Lapland's airports. Norwegian will launch seasonal service to Tromso in Nov-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Finnair planned to launch A350 Helsinki-Bangkok-Melbourne service from 25-Oct-2026, positioning the 2026 network at 93 European, 11 Asian, seven North American and two Middle East destinations.1 Finnair Cargo also planned daily Helsinki-Bangkok-Melbourne widebody operations from end-Oct-2026, with a one-month temperature-control trial during the Bangkok layover, according to sales director Tiina Saari.2 Finnair previously extended planned Luxembourg, Valencia and Turin launches into winter 2026/27, including increased Luxembourg and Valencia frequencies and a Turin frequency step-up from Jan-2027 to Mar-2027.3 Norwegian Air Shuttle AOC planned twice weekly Tromso-Helsinki from 18-Nov-2026, with chief commercial officer Magnus Maursund citing rising long-haul-origin tourism flows via Helsinki.4