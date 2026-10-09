Finavia announces Helsinki-Vantaa Airport winter network expansion

Finnair planned to launch A350 Helsinki-Bangkok-Melbourne service from 25-Oct-2026, positioning the 2026 network at 93 European, 11 Asian, seven North American and two Middle East destinations.1 Finnair Cargo also planned daily Helsinki-Bangkok-Melbourne widebody operations from end-Oct-2026, with a one-month temperature-control trial during the Bangkok layover, according to sales director Tiina Saari.2 Finnair previously extended planned Luxembourg, Valencia and Turin launches into winter 2026/27, including increased Luxembourg and Valencia frequencies and a Turin frequency step-up from Jan-2027 to Mar-2027.3 Norwegian Air Shuttle AOC planned twice weekly Tromso-Helsinki from 18-Nov-2026, with chief commercial officer Magnus Maursund citing rising long-haul-origin tourism flows via Helsinki.4