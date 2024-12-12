MATARAT Holding issues RfP for privatisation and expansion of Abha Airport

MATARAT Holding, via its official Facebook account and as announced by MATARAT Holding EVP privatisation and commercial Rudy Vercelli at the GAD World event in Munich (12-Dec-2024), released a request for proposals (RfP) on 25-Nov-2024 from pre-qualified bidders for the privatisation, expansion and improvement of Abha Airport. The pre-qualified bidders comprise:

MATARAT Holding noted works on the airport expansion and improvement project are "scheduled for completion by 2028 and will be carried out in two to three phases". The company further noted Abha Airport is expected to handle up to 10 million passengers p/a by 2030 and up to 13 million p/a by 2054. As previously reported by CAPA, earlier in Dec-2024 MATARAT Holding invited expressions of interest (EOI) for the development, ownership and management of the new Taif International Airport under a 30 year public-private partnership (PPP) model agreement.