MATARAT EVP privatisation & commercial: 'Abha Airport will be in private hands by the end of 2025'

MATARAT Holding EVP privatisation and commercial Rudy Vercelli, speaking to CAPA - Centre for Aviation at the GAD World event in Munich, confirmed (12-Dec-2024) the PPP process for Abha Airport generated interest from 100 companies, which was reduced to 33 companies and ultimately 11 consortia. This was narrowed down on "qualification through strict, sound process" to just four consortia. As previously reported by CAPA, these comprise:

Mr Vercelli confirmed that a first bidder conference was held in early Dec-2024 when instructions to bidders were put in place. According to Mr Vercelli, bids are due in Apr-2025, with an award likely in Aug-2025 and financial closure by the end of 2025. "Abha Airport will be private hands by the end of 2025", he said.