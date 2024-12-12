MATARAT confirms privatisation plans for Qassim Airport and Hail Airport

MATARAT Holding EVP privatisation and commercial Rudy Vercelli, speaking to CAPA - Centre for Aviation at the GAD World event in Munich, confirmed (12-Dec-2024) that its first set of transactions for private sector participation includes Qassim Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz International Airport and Hail Airport. As previously reported by CAPA, MATARAT Holding is already at the RfP stage for the privatisation of Abha Airport and the EoI stage for Taif International Airport.