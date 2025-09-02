Loading
2-Sep-2025 3:53 PM

marhaba launches meet and greet services at Manchester Airport

marhaba, via its official Facebook account, announced (31-Aug-2025) the introduction of dedicated meet and greet services at Manchester Airport. It marks the company's launch of the services in the UK.

Background ✨

Manchester Airport previously offered its own VIP and meet and greet services, including the 'Friendly Guide' initiative which fast-tracked passengers through the airport for a fee, targeting families and non-English speakers1 2. Several third-party and airline-operated lounges and meet and greet options have also been available at Manchester, highlighting a competitive environment for premium passenger services3 4.

