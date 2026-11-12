Manchester Airport reports record pax in Oct-2026, rising popularity in long haul and connections
Manchester Airport reported (11-Nov-2026) it handled 2.9 million passengers in Oct-2026, an increase of 2.1% year-on-year and a new record for the month of October. The most popular destinations from the airport during the month were Alicante, Tenerife, Palma de Mallorca and Antalya, alongside a rise in popularity to Dubai and Saudi Arabia. Airport MD Chris Woodroofe stated: "We're now seeing an increase in the popularity of some of our longer-haul and connecting routes like those to middle eastern destinations including Qatar and Dubai which are not only popular destinations in their own right, but key connecting hubs for flights to places like Japan and Australia". He added: "Next month will see the resumption of flights to Bangkok - which will be going up to four-times-a-week this year and I know have been incredibly popular with our passengers since they launched last year". [more - original PR - Manchester Airport] [more - original PR - Manchester Airports Group]
Background ✨
Manchester Airport reported successive monthly passenger records through late summer 2026, handling 3.6 million passengers in Aug-2026 (+2.6% YoY) and 3.1 million in Sep-2026 (+1.4% YoY), with leisure routes such as Palma de Mallorca, Alicante, Antalya and Tenerife among the busiest.1 2 Dubai also featured as a “modern favourite” destination in Aug-2026.1