Manchester Airport reports record pax in Oct-2026, rising popularity in long haul and connections

Manchester Airport reported successive monthly passenger records through late summer 2026, handling 3.6 million passengers in Aug-2026 (+2.6% YoY) and 3.1 million in Sep-2026 (+1.4% YoY), with leisure routes such as Palma de Mallorca, Alicante, Antalya and Tenerife among the busiest.1 2 Dubai also featured as a “modern favourite” destination in Aug-2026.1