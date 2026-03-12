Loading
12-Mar-2026 3:41 PM

Manchester Airport reports record Feb-2026 amid new status as two-terminal facility

Manchester Airport reported (11-Mar-2026) it handled nearly 2.1 million passengers in Feb-2026, an increase of 2.3% year-on-year and the airport's busiest February on record. The performance reflects the airport's official status as a two-terminal facility for the first time in more than 30 years, following a 10-year, GBP1.3 billion (EUR1.5 billion) transformation and full reopening of Terminal 2. The terminal has doubled in size and handles more than 75% of all passenger traffic at the airport. Terminal 1 - which first opened in 1962 and is joined in sections to Terminal 3 - will fully close. Terminal 3 is dedicated to Ryanair operations and is undergoing a revamp project, with work to expand into space vacated through the closure of Terminal 1. The project will also include the opening of a Sporting Chance bar in Terminal 3 later in Mar-2026, as well as a new Italian restaurant. Airport MD Chris Woodroofe stated: "While this is the end of an era for Terminal 1, it's really the start of a whole new chapter for Manchester Airport... As we move towards what will be another record-breaking year for us, I'm looking forward to welcoming passengers and hearing about their experiences of our new bigger, better and simpler operation". [more - original PR - Manchester Airport] [more - original PR - Manchester Airports Group]

Background ✨

Manchester Airport said all airlines scheduled for Terminal two completed their relocations, including Emirates and easyJet, and large sections of Terminal one closed, leaving around 75% of passengers using the revamped Terminal two; Ryanair was to use a Terminal one/three hybrid until Terminal one’s full closure in 1Q20261. Manchester Airport reported record Jan-2026 traffic of more than two million passengers, with most customers (except Ryanair) using an almost fully open Terminal two, while Terminal three works were set to accelerate2.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More