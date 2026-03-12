Manchester Airport reports record Feb-2026 amid new status as two-terminal facility

Manchester Airport reported (11-Mar-2026) it handled nearly 2.1 million passengers in Feb-2026, an increase of 2.3% year-on-year and the airport's busiest February on record. The performance reflects the airport's official status as a two-terminal facility for the first time in more than 30 years, following a 10-year, GBP1.3 billion (EUR1.5 billion) transformation and full reopening of Terminal 2. The terminal has doubled in size and handles more than 75% of all passenger traffic at the airport. Terminal 1 - which first opened in 1962 and is joined in sections to Terminal 3 - will fully close. Terminal 3 is dedicated to Ryanair operations and is undergoing a revamp project, with work to expand into space vacated through the closure of Terminal 1. The project will also include the opening of a Sporting Chance bar in Terminal 3 later in Mar-2026, as well as a new Italian restaurant. Airport MD Chris Woodroofe stated: "While this is the end of an era for Terminal 1, it's really the start of a whole new chapter for Manchester Airport... As we move towards what will be another record-breaking year for us, I'm looking forward to welcoming passengers and hearing about their experiences of our new bigger, better and simpler operation". [more - original PR - Manchester Airport] [more - original PR - Manchester Airports Group]