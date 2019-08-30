Malindo Air to introduce departure levy from 01-Sep-2019

Malindo Air announced (29-Aug-2019) it will apply a departure levy for tickets purchased on or after 01-Sep-2019, in accordance with a directive from Malaysia's Government. Economy and business passengers will be charged MYR8 (USD1.89) and MYR50 (USD11.85) respectively for flights from Malaysia to ASEAN destinations, and MYR20 (USD4.74) and MYR150 (USD35.50) for economy and business passengers respectively for flights to other international destinations. [more - original PR]