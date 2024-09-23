23-Sep-2024 1:13 PM
Malaysian Aviation Commission: International traffic nears complete recovery in Aug-2024
Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) reported (19-Sep-2024) the following air passenger traffic for Aug-2024:
- 8.7 million passengers, a "robust" 12.7% increase year-on-year and a "slight" 1.5% month-on-month decrease. The growth was driven primarily by a surge in international travel, fuelled by the expansion of international routes and the introduction of new flights;
- Domestic air traffic reached 4.2 million passengers and accounted for 48.6% of the total. Traffic decreased 1.3% month-on-month but increased 2.2% year-on-year, reaching 84.7% of Aug-2019 traffic;
- International air traffic contributed 51.4% of the total with 4.5 million passengers. Traffic increased 24.7% year-on-year, reaching 96.1% of the Aug-2019 levels and indicating a near complete recovery. 2.3 million passengers were from the international non-ASEAN region and 2.2 million were from ASEAN. The international non-ASEAN region experienced the highest growth compared to other regions, with an increase of 34.6% year-on-year;
- Traffic increased 20.1% at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, 11.9% at Penang International Airport, 8.3% at Langkawi International Airport, 4.4% at Johor Bahru Senai International Airport and 9% at Kota Kinabalu International Airport. Kuching Airport experienced "significant" growth of 25%.
MAVCOM noted cumulative air traffic for the first eight months of 2024 reached 64.1 million passengers, in line with the commission's forecast. [more - original PR]