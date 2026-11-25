Malaysia Aviation Group CEO Nasaruddin Bakar said MAG launched an RFP and planned to announce a widebody order in 4Q2026, targeting 16 aircraft from 2032 to replace seven leased A350-900s and lift the fleet to 116 aircraft by 2035.1 Malaysia Airlines continued taking 737 MAX 8 deliveries in 2026, reaching 19 aircraft received, from an order of 55 MAXs with deliveries scheduled through to 2030.2 3