Malaysia Aviation Group to acquire 10 Boeing 787-10s
Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) ordered (25-Nov-2026) 10 Boeing 787-10 aircraft from the manufacturer, with options for six additional aircraft. The aircraft will enhance MAG's widebody capability and support the gradual replacement of seven A350 aircraft, which are expected to be phased out between 2032 and 2035. The 787 will feature a three class configuration, with 319 seats, and be powered by GE Aerospace's GEnx-1B engines. Scheduled for delivery between 2032 and 2035, the 787s are expected to serve international markets across Europe and the Asia Pacific, including London, Paris, Sydney, Melbourne, Tokyo, Osaka and Seoul, based on future network planning and operational requirements. Malaysia Airlines also has a total order for 55 737 aircraft, comprising 43 737 MAX 8s and 12 737 MAX 10s, through a combination of direct Boeing orders and leasing arrangements. The remaining 36 737 aircraft are expected to be delivered by 2030. MAG also renewed its agreement for GE Aerospace's Fuel Insight and FlightPulse. [more - original PR - Malaysia Aviation Group] [more - original PR - Boeing] [more - original PR - GE Aerospace]
Background ✨
Malaysia Aviation Group CEO Nasaruddin Bakar said MAG launched an RFP and planned to announce a widebody order in 4Q2026, targeting 16 aircraft from 2032 to replace seven leased A350-900s and lift the fleet to 116 aircraft by 2035.1 Malaysia Airlines continued taking 737 MAX 8 deliveries in 2026, reaching 19 aircraft received, from an order of 55 MAXs with deliveries scheduled through to 2030.2 3