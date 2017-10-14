Malaysia Airlines CEO: Ryanair had a 'psychotic focus' on cost, some principles introduced at MAS

Malaysia Airlines CEO Peter Bellew, speaking at the CAPA-ACTE Global Summit, stated (13-Oct-2017) Ryanair had a "psychotic focus" on cost when he previously served at the carrier. Mr Bellew confirmed he has "tried to introduce some of those principles" at Malaysia Airlines, adding its cost base has dropped "significantly". Ground handling costs with "more service" have dropped 50% at Malaysia Airlines, according to Mr Bellew, while aircraft costs per month have also halved. Mr Bellew stated the LCC culture is "hard to understand" and "more like a cult", which challenges all traditional airline conventions.