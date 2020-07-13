Malaysia Airlines and Japan Airlines to commence partnership from 25-Jul-2020

Malaysia Airlines announced (10-Jul-2020) it will launch a delayed joint business partnership with Japan Airlines on 25-Jul-2020. The carriers will offer a combined four times weekly service between Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo Narita in Jul-2020 and Aug-2020. Malaysia Airlines Group CEO Izham Ismail stated: "We look forward to the bilateral discussions between the governments of Malaysia and Japan to establish a travel bubble between the two countries, which will ease restrictions for cross border travel". Mr Ismail added the partnership will "facilitate commerce, trade, and boost tourism for both countries". [more - original PR]