Become a CAPA Member
Loading
13-Jul-2020 9:15 AM

Malaysia Airlines and Japan Airlines to commence partnership from 25-Jul-2020

Malaysia Airlines announced (10-Jul-2020) it will launch a delayed joint business partnership with Japan Airlines on 25-Jul-2020. The carriers will offer a combined four times weekly service between Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo Narita in Jul-2020 and Aug-2020. Malaysia Airlines Group CEO Izham Ismail stated: "We look forward to the bilateral discussions between the governments of Malaysia and Japan to establish a travel bubble between the two countries, which will ease restrictions for cross border travel". Mr Ismail added the partnership will "facilitate commerce, trade, and boost tourism for both countries". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More