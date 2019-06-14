Majority interest in Sabena technics sold to Sagard, Bpifrance and TowerBrook

TAT Group announced (13-Jun-2019) the sale of majority interest in Sabena technics to the Sagard, Bpifrance and TowerBrook investment funds. TAT Group will remain a minority shareholder and its chairman, Rodolphe Marchais, will take over the presidency of Sabena technics' supervisory board. Philippe Rochet will become the executive CEO and shareholder of the group alongside the group's senior executives, Jean Marc Schaefer, Gilles Foultier, Philippe Delisle and Fabrice Dumas, all confirmed in their positions. With the support of its new shareholders, Sabena technics will be able to pursue its development policy. This includes the recent creation of the Toulouse painting facility for Airbus aircraft as well as the opening of the ATR and Airbus aircraft component repair facility, in partnership with Air France. The strategic ambition via the acquisition also includes strengthening Sabena technics' position worldwide as an independent leader in the aircraft maintenance and modification market, both in its civil and military fields. [more - original PR]