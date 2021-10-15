15-Oct-2021 3:32 PM
Madagascar to gradually resume international air travel from Oct/Nov-2021
Madagascar's Government outlined (13/14-Oct-2021) plans to progressively reopen the country's borders for air travel. Details include:
- Madagascar-Mauritius services operated by Air Mauritius and Madagascar-Reunion services operated by Air Austral were approved to resume on 23-Oct-2021;
- Long haul services to and from Europe will resume on 06-Nov-2021. The resumption of services between Antananarivo and Europe was approved for Air Madagascar and Air France. Charters from Milan and Rome to Andoany were also approved;
- The overall frequency of air services to Madagascar will be limited;
- All travellers entering Madagascar will be required to complete a COVID-19 PCR test. The cost of the EUR25 test will be included in airfares. Travellers must remain in isolation until they receive their test result. Those who receive a positive result must remain in isolation for 14 days. [more - original PR - Malagasy] [more - original PR - French]