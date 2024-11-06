Mactan-Cebu Airport aiming to become 'the main gateway for tourism in the Philippines': CEO

Mactan-Cebu International Airport CEO Athanasios Titonis, speaking at the Super Terminal Expo, stated (05-Nov-2024) the airport is strategically located in the centre of the Philippines and aims to become "the main gateway for tourism in the Philippines". Mr Titonis said the airport has added domestic-domestic transfer facilities and plans to add domestic-international transfers in the coming months. The airport aims to develop transit passengers to reach 25% of total traffic. The airport aims to connect to other islands in the Philippines by air and is in discussions with ferry companies to add air-sea connectivity to islands that do not have airports.