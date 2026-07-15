15-Jul-2026 1:10 PM
Lufthansa to receive first A350-1000 in anniversary livery at Munich Airport in autumn 2026
Lufthansa announced (14-Jul-2026) it expects delivery of its first A350-1000 aircraft (D-AIFA) named "Deutschland" and featuring its 100th anniversary livery at Munich Airport in autumn 2026. The aircraft is the seventh in the carrier's anniversary fleet and the 700th delivered by Airbus to Lufthansa Group. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said it prepared a competition for additional A350-1000s or Boeing 777Xs, with the first A350-1000 expected in Oct-2026 and the first 777X in 1Q2027, while some A340-300s were retained to bridge an earlier capacity gap1. Lufthansa CEO Jens Ritter said 25 new aircraft were due to join in 2026 and up to 10 A350-1000s were planned to be based at Munich2.