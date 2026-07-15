Lufthansa to receive first A350-1000 in anniversary livery at Munich Airport in autumn 2026

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said it prepared a competition for additional A350-1000s or Boeing 777Xs, with the first A350-1000 expected in Oct-2026 and the first 777X in 1Q2027, while some A340-300s were retained to bridge an earlier capacity gap1. Lufthansa CEO Jens Ritter said 25 new aircraft were due to join in 2026 and up to 10 A350-1000s were planned to be based at Munich2.